All Blue Flag stores to have EDC machines by this month

Bangkok – Holders of social welfare cards issued under the social welfare program for the poor will be able to shop at 40,000 Blue Flag stores nationwide later this month.

Commerce Minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawong said 30,000 stores enrolled in the cashless card scheme have already had electronic data capture (EDC) machines installed and the remaining 10,000 stores will do so before the end of this month.

Since the inception of the scheme on October 4, 2017, social welfare card holders have purchased more than 29.48 billion baht’s worth of commodities.

The minister says Blue Flag stores will continue to be an effective mechanism to help the poor and low-income earners cut expenses, and will create connectivity between the producers, distributers, and communities.