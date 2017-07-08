Blood donation activity to be organized at schools every 3 months

CHIANG MAI – The National Blood Service Center, the Thai Red Cross Society, the Chiang Mai Red Cross Society along with Charoen Pokphand Group will be encouraging Thai youths to donate their blood and promote educational institutions as the venues for blood donation every three months.

The National Blood Service Center, the Thai Red Cross Society, and the Chiang Mai Red Cross Society have cooperated with Charoen Pokphand Group to organize a project that will encourage Thai youths to donate their blood for the academic year 2017. The project will also seek to teach Thai youth about blood and blood donation.

The activities will be organized every three months at educational institutions, which will serve as the blood donation center for the community.

Mr. Surachai Sirichanya, Deputy Managing Director of Charoen Pokphand Group, disclosed that the project was initiated in 2000. After 17 years, the project now has 2,732 participating educational institutions involved in its project.