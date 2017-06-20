BITEC demonstrates anti-gravity robot

BANGKOK – The Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) has held ASEAN’s first demonstration of an anti-gravity robot that can rise up to 100 meters.

The robot is developed by the Japan Space Elevator Association as a way to enhance travel beyond Earth’s atmosphere into space and to begin incorporating anti-gravity technology in the automobile and aerospace industry. Similar robots can rise as high as 1.25 kilometers.

People who are interested in seeing a demonstration can visit the Manufacturing Expo 2017 at BITEC Bangkok from June 21st to 24th