Big barge procession held today in Buriram in remembrance of the beloved King

While all the people across the country continue to flock to Bangkok to pay their last respect to the beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, boat people in Buriram province have gathered over 300 boats to join in a big barge procession today in honour of the King.

The event will take place in Satuek district in the Moon River.

Yesterday they held the rehearsal of the biggest national barge procession in history in the Moon River.

Apart from the barge procession, a parade of 40 elephants, will also be held along with the candle lighting ceremony.

The Moon River along the ceremonial site is now decorated with 900 lights ready for the gathering of boat people to pay respect to the King.

Meanwhile in Chachoengsao province, 3,700 teachers and students from the Benjamarangsarit School held an activity in honour of the late King by lining up to form a number 9 in Thai above a heart shape, after which they had carried out a mass singing of the Royal Anthem and paid their last tribute to the King.

At Sanam Luang in Bangkok, despite the heat of the afternoon sun, Thais from across the country continued to arrive at the Grand Palace to pay their last respect to His late Majesty.

The hot temperature at average 32 degrees Celsius did not hamper the determination of the Thai people nationwide in traveling into the capital to give their last respect to the King.

To ensure high security, authorities have been carrying out strict screenings of every visitor at every checkpoint, such as at the entrance at the Silpakorn University since 4 am. this morning, while those who had tried to walk to the Grand Palace through Sanam Luang ground must also show their ID cards, walk through a metal detector, whereas foreigners must show their passports to identify themselves.

Authorities and volunteers have been mobilised to provide better conveniences to the people including to give out food and water, fan, inhalant, and ammonia.