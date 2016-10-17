Bhutan King and Queen pay tribute before the King’s urn at Grand Palace

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema paid respect before the Royal urn of His Majesty the King at the Dusit throne hall in the Grand Palace on Sunday.

Their Majesties of Bhutan flew in Bangkok on Saturday in order to pay tribute to the late King. They are due to leave for Bhutan tomorrow morning.

Hours after learning of the King’s death on Thursday, Queen Jetsun Pema posted a message in her Instagram account to pay tribute to the King.

The message reads: “His Majesty the late King Bhumibol has been an exceptional leader, a comforting presence in the lives of every Thai citizen. His Majesty’s enduring service for the welfare and wellbeing of his people will be remembered with honour and respect.

“The Royal Families of Bhutan and Thailand have shared exceptionally warm relations over the years, which have been mirrored by strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.”

The Royal couple and members of the royal family lighted butter lamps and led prayers with monks in memory of the late King in Bhutan.

National flag was ordered to fly at half-mast.