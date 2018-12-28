BGRIM’s solar energy projects proceed without a hitch

Bangkok, 28 December 2018 – B.Grimm Power Plc (BGRIM)’s solar power development projects have made headway according to plans to consolidate its capacity build-up.

Three out of the seven ground-mounted solar farms sponsored by BGRIM for government agencies and agricultural cooperatives in Thailand, with a total installed capacity of 10.8 megawatts, were brought on line commercially and synchroised with the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA)’s grid during December 3 and 25.The remaining four solar farms, with a combined capacity of 20 MWs, were successfully synchronised with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA)’s system and due for commercial delivery on December 28.

With the latest addition from those seven solar farms, the SET-listed firm closed 2018 with combined capacity equity to 2,076 MWs, up by 26% from the previous year, and strengthening BGRIM’s position as one of Thailand’s leading private power producers, BGRIM President Preeyanart Soontornwata pointed out.

Meanwhile, BGRIM’s on-going solar energy projects in Vietnam, with a total installed capacity of 677 MWs, have progressed satisfactorily in construction. The Dau Tieng 1 and Dau Tieng 2 Solar Plants in Tay Ninh, south-west of Vietnam, and whose combined capacity of 420 MWs will make them the largest facility of its kind in Southeast Asia, has advanced by 42%.The 257-MW solar photovoltaic power project in Phu Yen province, south central coast of Vietnam, has completed by 36% with commercial start-up in mid-2019 has been confirmed.

In view of the start-up of various new power generation projects in 2019 including the solar farms in Vietnam, the Nam Che hydropower scheme in Laos and the waste-to-energy scheme, BGRIM’s capacity portfolio will become more notable with 2,737 MW, a 34% jump from 2018. That will also enable BGRIM to achieve the targeted revenue of 42 billion baht in 2019. Mrs Preeyanart noted.

With the various power sale agreements in hand which will push BGRIM’s installed capacity to surpass the 3,000-MW mark in 2021, the Company is exploring new investment opportunities in South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines. The quest constitutes BGRIM’s aim to grow its total installed capacity to 5,000 MW in 2022.

BGRIM currently operates an aggregate of 36 power stations comprising 15 co-generation plants, 18 solar farms, two hydropower plants, and one diesel generator in Thailand and abroad, altogether capable of producing over 2,056 MWs. More than 1,070 MWs in incremental capacity are slated for development during 2019 and 2022.