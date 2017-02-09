Bestlin Group seeks redress from ombudsman’s office over bus controversy

Bestlin Group on Wednesday petitioned the ombudsman’s office to investigate the conduct of Bangkok Mass Transit Authority after the latter decided to terminate the company’s contract to supply 489 NGV buses worth 3.3 billion baht for the city bus operator.

Bestlin Group’s representative Mr Kanit Sriwatcharaprapa told the media on Wednesday that the company was in trouble after BMTA’s bus inspection committee indefinitely postponed acceptance of the buses from the company.

He said BMTA had not paid the company for the 278 NGV buses already delivered to the bus agency.

Bestlin Group has wanted the ombudsman’s office to order the BMTA’s bus acceptance panel to quickly take delivery of the remaining buses from the company and to withhold the termination of the procurement contract until the case is settled between the company and BMTA.

Regarding the Customs Department’s claim that all the NGV buses were fully assembled in China and diverted to Malaysia to give an impression that the buses were assembled in Malaysia with local contents, Mr Kanit claimed that the Customs Department did not have hard evidence to support its claim.

He said only the evidence from Malaysian Customs about the origin of the buses was credible.

He went on saying the company had not paid the fines as demanded by the Thai Customs Department on ground that Bestlin Group produced false statement regarding the origin of the buses.