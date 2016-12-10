Bestlin Group says NGV buses acquired legally

BANGKOK – Bestlin Group Chairman Kanit Sriwachiraprapha has insisted that the acquisition of 489 NGV buses was done legally.

Kanit said at a press conference that his company was the rightful importer of NGV buses from Malaysia according to a contract he made with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority. His company was also responsible for presenting purchase documents which he claimed were authentic to customs officials as proof.

The chairman stated that Bestlin Group could not have forged the documents as they were issued to his company by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia. Kanit added that the Bestlin Group had always abided by the law and had never taken a short cut. He further stated that he will cooperate with the Customs Department to clear up all accusations.