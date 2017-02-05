Benz Racing denies any connection with Lao drug lord Xaysana

Akarakit Worarojcharoendet or well-known as “Benz Racing” yesterday flatly denied any connection with the alleged Lao drug baron Xaysana Keopimpha, 42, and vowed to give narcotic suppression all information and cooperation in the probe.

Benz Racing was questioned by narcotic police for over six hours after he turned himself in to the police to give information on his alleged involvement with the drug network of Xaysana.

He was escorted by his mother and lawyer.

Benz Racing submitted all evidence on the Lomborghini car he owned after narcotic police suspected the car was derived from money laundering in drug trafficking.

Police gained information that the luxury race car belonged to Nattapol Narkham, alias “Boy” who was earlier arrested by narcotic police.

Boy was in the drug syndicate run by the Lao drug baron Xaysana.

But Benz Racing told police that he knew Boy because both like car and bike racing.

He also claimed he borrowed six million baht from Boy to buy the race car.

He said he knew nothing about narcotic trafficking that Boy was engaged, and also did not know the Lao drug baron.

He said he was relieved after having reported to the police to show his innocence.

However deputy chief of Police Narcotic Suppression Bureau Pol Maj Gen Pornchai Charoenwong said police still have to trace the money routes of both Benz Racing and Boy as they gave different information.

He added that the police would summon Benz Racing for questioning again on issues that remain unclear.

Benz Racing’s wife, television actress Pat Napapa Tantrakul would also be summoned for questioning, but police believed she was not involved.

The Lao drug lord Xaysana was arrested on January 20 as he disembarked from a flight from Phuket at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Thai police said Xaysana heads a large syndicate smuggling narcotics from Laos via Northeast Thailand to the South.

His drug syndicate was said to be the largest in Southeast Asia.

Boy was also a major drug trafficker in the country who had close connection with Xaysana.