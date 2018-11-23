Belgian Embassy holds seminar on road safety

Bangkok – The Embassy of Belgium in Thailand has hosted a seminar on road accidents as part of its celebration of 150 years of Thailand-Belgium relations, hoping to extend its successes against drunk-driving to the Kingdom.

Belgian Ambassador to Thailand, HE Philippe Kridelka spoke at the seminar, saying that campaigns and more stringent legal enforcement in Belgium had reduced its road accident casualty rate from 6,000 deaths per year to only 600 over the past 10 years.

Secretary-General of the Drunk Don’t Drive Foundation, Dr. Taeching Siripanich remarked that Thailand is yet to have a central agency to regulate and seriously tackle driving problems while expressing hope that by adopting foreign techniques to make its roads safer, it will build confidence among tourists and attract more visitors to the Kingdom.