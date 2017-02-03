Beggar found carrying about 100,000 baht in cash in Phuket

An elderly beggar in Phuket was found to have carried about 100,000 baht in cash strapped to his body.

Responding to calls from to people in the neighbourhood of Wat Chalong in Muang district to check out an elderly beggar sitting in front of a garment shop, Pol Lt-Col Prinya Tanthasuwan, deputy superintendent of Chalong police, immediately went there to see the beggar and took him to the police station for questioning.

The police officer asked to search the man, identified only as Thep, 67, and found to his shock that the beggar carried bundles of banknotes strapped around his waist. He counted 13 bundles of 100-baht notes, one bundle of 20-baht notes plus a bag containing coins and 20 baht and 50 baht banknotes.

Prinya said the man has almost 100,000 baht in cash and too him to a bank to deposit his money. He also warned him not to beg again.