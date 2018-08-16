‘Bebinca’ wreaks havoc in North and Northeast

Thailand – Tropical storm ‘Bebinca’ is already wreaking havoc in the northern and northeastern regions of the country, triggering heavy rain in several areas.

The storm was 200 kilometers northeast of the China’s Hainan island at the time of the report. It is expected to reach the North of Vietnam on August 16 – 17, resulting in heavy rain in Thailand’s northern provinces. Residents are urged to be on the lookout for the effects of accumulated rain, flash floods, run-offs and mudslides.

The southwest monsoon meanwhile is still hovering over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, triggering waves of 2-4 meters in some areas. All ships are advised proceed with caution and small vessels should remain in port.

Elsewhere, the ad-hoc center handling Thailand’s ongoing flood crisis has reported that the water levels of the Petchaburi and Mekong rivers have increased.

The center further indicated that the water level of the Kaeng Krachan Dam, Nam Oon Dam and Vajiralongkorn Dam have reached worrying levels.