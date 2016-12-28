Beaten-up boy’s mother demands teacher’s dismissal

The mother of a seven-year old school boy harshly beaten up by his teacher lodged a complaint with the Education Ministry, demanding that the teacher be dismissed.

Accompanied by a lawyer and her elder sister, Mrs Boonsueb Khanthong said in her complaint addressed to the education permanent secretary that the assistant teacher of Sang-am Wittaya school, Ms Chalida Paichitprapaporn, does not fit to be a teacher because of her use of violence against her child who, she added, has become afraid of going to school after the incident.

Her complaint was received by Mr Prasert Boonruang, the deputy education permanent secretary, who promised to look into the case without delay. He assured Mrs Boonsueb that the ministry would not protect the teacher in question.

The lawyer, Mr Vorakorn Pongthanakul, accused the teacher of being brutal against children. Citing children’s protection law, he said the teacher would be liable to two years imprisonment.

The boy was allegedly hit 99 times with a scout’s wooden pole by Ms Chalida after he skipped out of the classroom to pee in the toilet during a test.