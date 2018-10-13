Bearcat remains sent for further testing

Kanchanaburi – The remains of an Arctictis or bearcat found during the inspection of an off road group’s vehicles have now been sent for forensic analysis at the Department National Parks, Wildlife and Plants (DNP) with results expected in a month.

The remains are comprised of four paws, one jaw bone and other yet to be identified animal body parts. They have been sent along with hunting equipment, knives, cooking utensils and another 11 items seized from the off road group on October 7 for forensic analysis.

Head of the Wildlife Forensic Science Operation Unit, Kanita Uytaworn, said this week that while the remains are still in relatively good condition tests will take up to a month to return results.

Two of the six vehicles seized after the search are to be probed by the Central Police Forensic Science Division on suspicion they had their identification markers altered.

Somkiat Plengnaren, one of the suspects in the case who fled detainment, has now reported to officers at Thong Pa Phum Police Station.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Sriwaran Rangsiphramnakul, has personally questioned Anusorn Ruangngam, another of the suspects. The Volunteer Defense Corps member confessed that he had given his older brother’s firearm to Tata, a Mon caretaker of the Tao Dam Monastery who admits to having shot the bearcat. Evidence is being collected to corroborate the statement and will be forwarded to the district attorney within the month. The case has resulted in 11 charges so far.

A 10 year old minor who was part of the group and is now suspected of taking one of the firearms home has been called in for questioning and could also face legal action.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha has acknowledged that the case involves state agents but confirmed legal action must be taken without exception where fault is found. Minister of the Interior, Gen Anupong Paojinda, said that action against the district chief who was found among the off road group is still at the discretion of Kanchanaburi’s governor.