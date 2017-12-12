Barcoded traffic tickets to be used starting on Sunday

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Police says barcode traffic tickets will be issued to law breakers starting next Sunday, Dec. 17.

Police spokesperson Pol. Col. Kritsana Pattanacharoen has disclosed that the new barcode traffic tickets will be used within areas under the jurisdiction of the Metro Police Bureau, Provincial Police Region 1, Provincial Police Region 2, and Provincial Police Region 7.

During this initial phase, barcode tickets will be issued to those parking their vehicles in restricted and unauthorized areas.

The wrongdoers can pay their fines by mail, at any Krung Thai Bank counter, or via the bank’s ATMs within 30 days of the issuance.

The system will be introduced in other areas of Bangkok at the end of January 2018.