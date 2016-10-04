Bar B Q Plaza closed 26 branches for improvement after blackened soup complaint

Bar B Q Plaza, the country’s largest barbeque chain, has ordered the shut down of 26 branches in Bangkok and the provinces for two days, beginning yesterday, for the replacement of its “black pans”.

The temporary shutdown of the branches came after a customer posted on Facebook showing the soup on its black pan was blackened.

The poster said on the page that she asked for the barbeque restaurant at Central Plaza Grand Rama 9 shopping plaza for change of the black pan twice but the soup remained to be blackened although there was no grilling yet.

The next day after the post, Bar B Q Plaza issued a statement on October 1 clarifying that it was the error of the cleaning process and has ordered the branch to resolve the problem immediately, and also launch emergent measures that required stricter inspection and training of job performance as well as making direct contact with the customer to apologise for the incident.

But at the latest statement yesterday on its Facebook, the company ordered two-day shutdown of 26 branches that used the black pans for inspection and improvement of cleaning process to meet the company standards, and retraining of all staff at all levels seriously and strictly.

It clarified further of the blackened soup and rusty pans saying the blacked soup was caused by inappropriate use of substance during the cleaning process, thus resulted in soy based oil which coated the pan to prevent sticking to dissolve.

This later caused the soup to turn black, it said, dismissing that the blackened soup was either caused by the scratches of the nonstick coat surface of the pan, and not by the chemical substance used.

It added that it is replacing all the equipments used in the cleaning process.