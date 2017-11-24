Banquet held to thank organizers of royal cremation ceremony

Bangkok – Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha hosted a banquet to thank civil servants and those who helped to organize the royal funeral ceremony of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Courtesy of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, the banquet was held on Wednesday at the Bank of Thailand to thank high-ranking officials, military officers, police officers and civil servants who worked tirelessly to organize the royal cremation ceremony.

A video presentation, showing images of His Majesty the late King, people paying respects to him and government officials facilitating funeral services, was shown at the banquet.

The premier, in his capacity as a member of the committee overseeing the royal cremation, expressed his gratitude towards His Majesty the late King for his contributions to the country during his 7-decade reign and His Majesty the King for providing the meal.

Gen Prayut also thanked everyone at the banquet for ensuring that the funeral was in line with ancient tradition.