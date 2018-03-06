Bangkok winter festival enters final week

By
NNT
-
0
254

Bangkok – Bangkok’s Love and Warmth at Winter’s End festival has entered its final week. Visitors can come to experience the period-themed event until March 11.

The festival continues to be well received by visitors, who dress up in traditional Thai attire to take part in period-themed activities, with traditional Thai buildings, art decorations, and cultural performances creating a retro atmosphere.

Those who have yet to experience the festival can visit until next Sunday from 10:30am to 9:00pm at the Royal Plaza and Sanam Suea Pa. Visitors must present their identification card and are encouraged to dress in traditional Thai or other polite attire.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR