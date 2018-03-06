Bangkok winter festival enters final week

Bangkok – Bangkok’s Love and Warmth at Winter’s End festival has entered its final week. Visitors can come to experience the period-themed event until March 11.

The festival continues to be well received by visitors, who dress up in traditional Thai attire to take part in period-themed activities, with traditional Thai buildings, art decorations, and cultural performances creating a retro atmosphere.

Those who have yet to experience the festival can visit until next Sunday from 10:30am to 9:00pm at the Royal Plaza and Sanam Suea Pa. Visitors must present their identification card and are encouraged to dress in traditional Thai or other polite attire.