A Bangkok University and school performed card stunts to show their loyalty and love for the Great King

Members of the public from throughout the country continued to pay their respects to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej by organizing events as a sign of their loyalty and love for the Great King.

In Bangkok, about 2,000 students and the alumni from Thammasat University organized and event under the banner ‘Thammasat Pledge to forever be His Majesty’s Subjects for All Eternity’.

Poems and elegies were read aloud which was followed by a choreographed card stunt performance.

The performance showed images of His Majesty highlighting His Majesty’s numerous activities on behalf of the Thai people.

Four sets were performed which were accompanied by musical performance of His Majesty’s original compositions.

In all, the performance was a memorable homage to His Majesty’s tireless work and numerous sacrifices for his subjects.

A similar event was also organized by the Assumption Catholic School where 1,250 secondary school students carried out a choreographed card stunt performance under the theme ‘Assumption Pays Homage to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej’.

Ten sets were performed which highlighted images of His majesty on his various trips to remote locations in the country to visit and hear the plight of rural residents.