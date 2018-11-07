Bangkok, TUC launch free anti-HIV medication campaign

Bangkok – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Thailand MOPH – U.S. CDC Collaboration (TUC) have introduced a new program for HIV positive patients, offering free anti-HIV medication at primary healthcare facilities and clinics, improving the access to the medication and preventive measures by the general public.

The program is available for eligible Thai nationals residing in Bangkok and other provinces, homeless people, persons without healthcare benefits, and migrant workers residing in Bangkok.

Antiviral medicine for stable HIV positive patients is now available at 27 healthcare facilities, while the PrEP pre-exposure infection prevention medicine is available at 12 facilities. Services for those to receive treatments are also available at eight facilities.

The campaign is intended to improve easy access to treatments and preventive measures by all affected people, as part of the effort to cope with the HIV/AIDS issue in Bangkok and Thailand by 2030. More information can be inquired by calling 02-860-8751-6 ext 417, 400, or 508.