Bangkok takes legal action against vehicles traveling on walkways

Bangkok – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has set up 115 checkpoints to prevent illegal car parking, and motorcyclists driving on walkways.

A checkpoint in front of Benjasiri Park is among 115 recently introduced in Bangkok, to keep vehicles from using the footpaths. The first batch of checkpoints has been set up in busy areas of Bangkok including Huai Kwang, Jatuchak and Klong Toey districts.

Offenders will pay a maximum fine of 5,000 baht. More checkpoints will later be set up in other districts of Bangkok.