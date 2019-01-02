Bangkok skyline lights up for Countdown 2019

Bangkok – The “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2019” celebration held in Bangkok on December 31, based on the theme of “The River of Prosperity”, was jointly organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and ICONSIAM in collaboration with numerous other private and public sector partners.

The highlight was a magnificent display of fireworks made from Thai sticky rice to ensure minimal environmental impact. The five-minute, five-part fireworks extravaganza showcased the history of the Chao Phraya River pertaining to the Thai way of life, traditions and legends of Siam. One part also celebrated Thailand’s global status, highlighting the flags of all countries and their linkages with Thailand through tourism, trade, education and cultural exchange.

The evening also featured a performance of the “Khon” Thai traditional dance in honour of it being listed as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage.