Bangkok ready for royal cremation ceremony

Bangkok – Bangkok administrators are fully prepared to facilitate the coming together of citizens taking part in sandalwood flower laying ceremonies across the city on October 26 and has received a gift of yellow marigolds.

Bangkok Governor, Pol Gen Assawin Kwanmuang received the 10,000 King Yellow Marigolds from the Director of Nong Nooch Park Pattaya, Kamphol Tansajja as a donation to the “Marigolds for the Royal Father” program. The project involves over 200 volunteers and will see the marigolds formed into the shape of the Thai number nine at the Deva Phirom Gate of the Grand Palace in a sign of devotion to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Additional marigolds will also decorate roads around the palace and Rajadamnoen Avenue.

The governor confirmed that all preparations have been made to facilitate mourners who will be laying sandalwood flowers at the capital’s venues today. The city has coordinated with hotels and accommodation providers to contribute the use of rooms and toilet facilities to the service of citizens and has prepared mobile bathrooms and drinking water for the expected crowds. City officials are encouraging citizens not to take their personal vehicles to the event, as many city roads are closed for the duration of the royal funeral ceremonies.