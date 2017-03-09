Bangkok Police tasked with expediting help for vagabonds

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has assigned police and Bangkok officials to continue screening homeless people and beggars in an effort to urgently provide them with assistance.

After chairing a meeting on the solving of problems related to the homeless and panhandlers in Bangkok and its vicinity, Social Development and Human Security Minister Pol Gen Adul Saengsingkaew said the discussion was held in line with Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan’s wish to see concrete results from the collaboration between the ministry and related units on the matter within 30 days.

Among the officials participating in the meeting were representatives of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Metropolitan Police Bureau and the Provincial Police Region 1 and Region 7.

Besides reviewing the progress of related operations, Pol Gen Adul instructed the police and municipal staff to coordinate with specialists in bringing any homeless persons or beggars found on the streets to shelters specially set up for them. Those who are Thai citizens will be sent to rehabilitation centers supervised by the ministry while foreign nationals will be assisted in their return home.