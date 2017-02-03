Bangkok police to install more surveillance cameras

Metropolitan police plans to install more surveillance cameras, including infrared cameras, at about 400 spots in the city identified by the police as risky spots vulnerable to criminal acts.

Pol Maj-Gen Panurat Lakboon, metropolitan deputy police commissioner, said Thursday that several of the risky spots were on Navamin and Ram-inthra roads where there are high incidence of criminal activities such as theft and burglary.

On top of that, there are about 30 spots described as national security risks, he said, adding that the CCTV cameras to be installed by the police will be of high solution and will also include infrared cameras.

There are altogether 3,000 surveillance cameras installed by the police in the city while the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has about 50,000 cameras plus another 10,000 units installed by private sector. However, only 13,000 of them are connected with the control centre and are capable of live broadcast.

Pol Maj-Gen Panurat said metropolitan police bureau was in discussion with the city administration to connect their CCTV systems for effective monitoring of criminal and illegal activities.