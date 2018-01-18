Bangkok moves to address air pollution, creates green zone in Pathumwan

Bangkok – The Bangkok Pollution Control Department, Thai Environment Institute, and the German government’s GIZ organized a seminar this week on creating a clean air zone in downtown Bangkok. The seminar was intended to foster green lifestyle choices among city dwellers to reduce air pollution and eliminate various sources of pollution.

Suwanna Jungrungruang, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, revealed that the clean air initiative will kick off in Pathumwan district, to counteract its traffic congestion.

A total of 270,000 Bangkok residents suffer from respiratory illnesses, prompting the city to create green zones and step up street cleaning operations. Authorities have enlisted the aid of volunteers in a cooperative approach to solving the issue.

Deputy Director General of the Pollution Control Department Suwanna Tiansuwan said that over the last 10 years, continuous efforts have been made to address the issue of air pollution in the nation’s capital, resulting in gradual improvements. The department is concentrating its efforts in areas of traffic congestion and construction, as well as sources of pollution such as poorly-maintained public transportation vehicles.