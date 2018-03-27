Bangkok – Mae Hong Son inaugural flight takes off

Mae Hong Son –Minister of Transport Arkhom Termpittayapaisith presided over the opening ceremony of the inaugural flight between Bangkok and Mae Hong Son of Nok Air, held at Mae Hong Son Airport on Sunday.

Nok Air operates 3-weekly flights between Bangkok Don Muang Airport and Mae Hong Son every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, using a 72-seater ATR 72 aircraft.

The opening of this new passenger route is in keeping with the Prime Minister’s initiation to promote tourism and generate more income for villagers, while providing greater connectivity to tourists, businesspersons, and Mae Hong Son locals.

Mae Hong Son Airport is now connected to Chiang Mai with Bangkok Airways’ daily flights and the new flights to Bangkok by Nok Air. The airport now serves 10 flights per week, expected to bring at least 20,000 tourists to the province.

The Department of Airports will be deploying special measures during Songkran holidays to accommodate passengers and ensure their safety.