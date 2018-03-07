Bangkok installs more inner-city water pumps to prevent flooding

Bangkok – More water pumps have been installed to enhance drainage capacity at Khlong Wat Sai and Chong Non Si water pump stations and prevent flooding in Yannawa and Bang Kho Laem districts in Bangkok.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Chakkaphan Phiew-ngarm led city officials this week to visit the two water pump stations and inspect progress on the drainage measure.

The Department of Drainage and Sewerage has installed another three high-performance water pumps at Khlong Wat Sai Water Pump Station and another five at Chong Non Si. The move is said to help prevent flooding, especially on Chan, Sathupradit, Rama III, Bang Rak and Silom Roads.

Since the installation of the new water pumps at both stations, the time it takes to drain the roads has fallen to one hour, from two hours previously.