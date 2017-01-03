More Bangkok homes under police care this year

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Many Bangkokians have joined the Royal Thai Police’s home-safety program, leaving their houses in the hands of the police while they are away on holidays.

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Suwira Songmetta and a team of police officers from Bangsue Police Station visited homes registered under the home-safety program.

One of the houses belonged to a former actor, Yuthapichai Charnlekha, who left his home to the police on December 29th last year and returned from his trip yesterday. Yuthapichai expressed his satisfaction with the program and said he would use the police service again.

Pol Lt Gen Suwira and his retinue later traveled to Paholyothin soi 4 Road to check on Bangkok Equipment & Chemical Co., Ltd, whose owner also participated in the program.

The assistant to the national police chief said the number of people joining the home safety program totaled 7,654 which is an increase by 1,500 people from the previous year.

Under the program, the police provide home and building owners updates on their properties via Line Application. Around 200 of those in the program have already returned from their holiday vacations.