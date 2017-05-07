Bangkok Governor inspects Street Food program on Yaowarat

BANGKOK – The governor of Bangkok has inspected the city’s street food project on Yaowarat Road, which was set up to attract tourists with good quality and hygienic food.

Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Assawin Kwanmuang has led a delegation of officials to view the pilot project of the city’s Street Food initiative set up on Yaowarat Road, taking the opportunity to promote the program to locals and travelers in the area.

Bangkok and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports have joined hands to mandate Yaowarat Road and Khao Sarn Road as Street Food locations presenting clean, safe and fairly priced food. Sellers in the areas must wear proper food preparing attire, must dispose of their waste properly and must clearly state their prices in Thai, English and Mandarin. The sellers must also be trained on hygiene and other pertinent skills for catering to Thai and foreign visitors. Uncertified vendors are barred from the area.

The project on Yaowarat extends from Chalermburi intersection to Rajawong intersection and operates from 6PM to midnight daily.

LINE and WE CHAT accounts have been set up to receive complaints and suggestions on the program.