Bangkok to develop 4th city plan to solve traffic, space issues

Bangkok – The BMA has launched its 4th comprehensive city project to solve issues related to traffic congestion and pollution.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Thaweesak Lertprapan presided over the launching ceremony of the planning project aimed at improving the transportation system and preserving green spaces in Bangkok.

Thaweesak cited the need to introduce a new city blueprint after the previous one, introduced in May 2013, was not effective in relieving traffic jams, flooding and crowdedness.

As many as 20 million people are expected to live in Bangkok and its vicinity in the next decade and 30% of all areas currently used for agriculture will be replaced by residential buildings.

A 24-month public survey by the Department of City Planning is now underway to collect ideas and suggestions which will be used in the development of the project.

The plan will cater to the needs of the elderly and people with disabilities. Transportation will also be more convenient for people traveling between Bangkok and the provinces.