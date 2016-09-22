Bangkok commences trial run of new shuttle bus and van routes

Bangkok has commenced the trial run of its new shuttle bus and van system.

The Transport Company said the trial runs have been conducted to ensure full readiness of the new system’s official commencement on October 25.

Vans previously stationed at Victory Monument have been relocated to Mo Chit Bus Terminal, Ekkamai Bus Terminal, and Bangkok Southern Bus Terminal. The buses will coordinate with new shuttle buses transporting passengers between Victory Monument and Chatuchak Station.

Mo Chit Bus Station, one of the new designations for the vans, has prepared signs and ticket booths to accommodate 3,000 trips per day. The two remaining stations will commence test runs in the following days.