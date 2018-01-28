Bangkok to celebrate Earth Hour on March 7

Bangkok – Bangkok is set to host an annual activity promoting energy conservation, to be held in March.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Suwanna Jungrungruang chaired a meeting this week to discuss the Earth Hour event, which will see the Thai capital city join the world’s major cities in switching off lights for one hour.

The meeting was attended by 200 representatives of the Foundation for Environmental Education for Sustainable Development (Thailand), World Wide Fund for Nature, and several public and private agencies.

Bangkok’s 2018 Earth Hour is scheduled for March 7 at Central Plaza Grand Praram 9, where a symbolic power-off will take place, while lights at major places across the city, such as the Emerald Buddha Temple, the Temple of Dawn and Rama 8 Bridge, will be turned off.

Organizers of the event hope that people will turn off their lights for one hour between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm.