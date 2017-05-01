Bangkok campaigns against rabies

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Bangkok City Hall has launched an anti-rabies campaign to raise public awareness of the deadly disease.

The opening ceremony took place at Vachiratham Satit Temple in Phra Khanong district. After chairing the ceremony, Deputy Bangkok Governor Taweesak Lertprapan deployed teams of veterinarians to 15 locations, offering pet registration, sterilization, and vaccination, in an effort to prevent rabies, a disease that is very common in the summer.

In the capital city, rabies killed 6 people in 2010, 1 in 2012, and another 1 in 2016. Nobody has yet succumbed to the disease this year, he said, adding that City Hall is trying at present to keep the death rate at zero until 2020.

Districts that are prone to rabies include Bang Khuntian, Bang Na, Nong Chok, Phra Khanong, and Min Buri.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease of mammals most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. In unvaccinated humans or without proper treatment, rabies is almost always fatal after neurological symptoms have developed.