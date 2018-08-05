Bangkok air quality improves

Bangkok – The levels of particulate matter causing air pollution in all areas of Bangkok have decreased according to the Pollution Control Department.

Deputy Director-General of the Pollution Control Department, Thalearngsak Petchsuwan, said on Friday that air quality in Bangkok has improved in recent months partly thanks to the measures taken to reduce particulate matter (PM2.5), including better traffic management and new traffic regulations. Particle pollution in Bangkok is mainly caused by private cars and vehicles in the transportation sector.

Thalearngsak says Thai officials are working with Japan on knowledge sharing, hoping to adapt Japan’s approach to preventing PM2.5 for use in Thailand. The department is also developing a two-year plan to tackle air pollution.

Particulate matter is a complex mixture of extremely small particles and liquid droplets that get into the air. Particles less than or equal to 10 micrometers in diameter are so small that they can get into the lungs of residents, potentially causing serious health problems.