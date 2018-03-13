Bangkok air quality ailing while Chiang Mai improves

Bangkok – Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) has reported particulate matter readings at five of its Bangkok stations have show levels exceeding limits, with highs of 57 micrograms per cubic meter.

The PCD said readings in Bangkok on March 11 saw a range of 46-57 micrograms per cubic meter at the Bangna, Wangthonglang, Rama 4, Ladprao and Indarapitak stations. The last saw the highest level of 57 and all are likely to see their readings increase further.

In Chiang Mai, readings for PM10 are now between 58 and 71 micrograms per cubic meter, dropping away from a limit of 120 micrograms per cubic meter. The improved air quality has been attributed to rain storms. The province is, nonetheless, maintaining strict bans on burning until March 20.

In areas where air quality is poor, the PCD is recommending people with respiratory illnesses avoid outdoor activity, while children and the elderly avoid extended stays outdoors. Those who must be outdoors should wear a face mask and consult their physicians if needed.