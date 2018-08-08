Bang Sai Arts and Crafts Center holds exhibition to honor HM Queen Sirikit

Bangkok – Bang Sai Arts and Crafts Center, located in Ayutthaya province, has organized an art exhibition to celebrate the occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s 86th Birthday Anniversary on August 12. The exhibition is taking place at Siam Paragon in Bangkok from now until Sunday.

Her Majesty’s Private Secretary, Thanpuying Jarungjit Teekara, on Monday (Aug 6) presided over the opening ceremony of the exhibition on painting diversity. The event is organized by Bang Sai Arts and Crafts Center, the Crown Property Bureau Foundation (Public Organization), and the private sector.

The Executive Director of Bang Sai Arts and Crafts Center, Vivek Anurag, said a number of craft masterpieces and more than 1,000 artworks are displayed at the exhibition.

Part of the proceeds will be presented to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit to support Bang Sai Arts and Crafts Center.