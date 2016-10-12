Bang Saen warns visitors of dangerous jellyfish on the beach

Saensuk Municipality authorities have warned beach goers to be well aware while swimming after it is invaded by a large number of dangerous jellyfish on Bang Saen beach.

The warning came after more than 100 children, tourists were stung by the dangerous jellyfish after they went swimming in the sea along the beach.

Some were also sent to hospital after having serious injuries.

The local administration officials said the jellyfish were spotted to scatter around the sea near the Bang Saen beach and swept ashore.

Most victims are children.

They then warned that parents take care of their children as now it is still on school holiday and children chose to visit the beach to rest.