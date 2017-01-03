BAAC predicts 3 percent growth in farming sector

Farm produces such as sugar cane, rubber, oil palm, chicken, pork and white shrimps are expected to fetch higher prices this year although the prices of rice, maize for animal feed and tapioca are predicted to drop.

Sign of economic recovery of the farming sector was detected for the first time in the third quarter, said the bank.

However, the bank warned that the economy of Thai agricultural sector remains at risk from economic slowdown in China and the uncertainty over the policies of President-elect Donald Trump such as free trade which may affect Thai farm exports to the US market.