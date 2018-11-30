Ayutthaya World Heritage celebration scheduled during 7-16 December

Ayutthaya – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to celebrate Ayutthaya World Heritage from 7-16 December 2018 at the Ayutthaya historical park.

Deputy TAT Governor for Domestic Marketing Noppadon Pakprot said the agency has joined hands with Ayutthaya province, government agencies, and private companies to organize the event, which will be held for the 27th time. It is aimed to promote tourism in the central province, as well as conserve national heritages such as art, culture, and attire.

Visitors are encouraged to wear Thai costumes and view features including a lighting system to illuminate ancient temples and buildings. Shuttle vans will be available to guide visitors through the historical park. Admission is free and the festivities run from 4.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m.

The event will also feature parades, performances, markets, walking streets, and the sales of OTOP items at affordable prices.

Event organizers are expecting the number of visitors to rise by 10 percent from 300,000 visitors last year, and to generate some 400 million baht in cash.