Ayutthaya ruins to be promoted as night-time tourist destination

BANGKOK – The city of Ayutthaya has planned a special budget to install a lighting system at all its major ancient sites to attract tourists to visit at night.

Director of the Ayutthaya Historical Park, Sukanya Baonert, has disclosed that a budget of more than 300 million baht has been allocated to make Thailand’s ancient capital city come to life after dusk.

As the city has long been famous among both local and foreign tourists, Ms. Sukanya said that the budget had been approved to help assure travelers that they can still continue enjoying Thailand’s history through visits to numerous archaeological sites without having to worry about their safety even at night.

She said that the allocated budget will also be spent on the improvement of the landscape of all ruins.

The plan is expected to help stimulate the economy of Ayutthaya Province, which has already welcomed over 20 million tourists and receives more than 70 million baht in tourism revenue each year, added Ms. Sukanya.

The project is due to get underway at 15 sites in Ayutthaya in early 2018.