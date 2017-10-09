Ayutthaya braces itself for more floods amid torrential rain

Ayutthaya – Residents in low-lying areas of Ayutthaya province have been told to brace themselves for a new round of floods as the Royal Irrigation Department is preparing to release water downstream.

Consecutive days of torrential rain have prompted the Royal Irrigation Department to adjust the water discharge rate to 1,783 cubic meters per second. As a result, the water levels downstream have surged, inundating large areas of Ayutthaya especially communities flanking the Chao Phraya and the Noi River.

Relevant agencies have issued disaster warnings to the districts of Phak Hai, Sena and Bang Bal where a number of community constructions such as temples and schools have already been flooded. Villagers now have to travel by boat.

Waterfront residents have been advised to move their belongings to higher ground and keep their boats at hand in the event of a heavy flood. Municipal officials are on patrol at different risk-prone neighborhoods to help the people and ensure their safety.