Automatic Channel for foreigners launched at Suvarnabhumi Airport

BANGKOK – The Immigration Bureau has launched the Automatic Channel to register foreign passengers for the first time at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Pol. Lt. Natthorn Phrosunthorn, Commander of the Immigration Bureau, and Mr. Sirote Duangrat, Director of Suvarnabhumi Airport, jointly opened the Automatic Channel for foreigners at Suvarnabhumi Airport after opening the Automatic Channel for Thai nationals.

This is the first time to open the Automatic Channel for foreigners, and Singaporean passengers were the first to be allowed to use it. Suvarnabhumi Airport will later consider expanding the services of the Automatic Channels to passengers from some other countries by taking into account security issues.

Singapore is the first nation allowed to use the Automatic Channels under the mutual cooperation between Thailand and Singapore. Meanwhile, Singaporean immigration authorities are also considering the use of Automatic Channel for Thai passengers traveling to their country.

In addition, Automatic Channel Passport for foreigners will be extended to other international airports nationwide, and will soon provide services to more foreign passengers such as Japan and Hong Kong.