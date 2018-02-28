Authorities, importer differ on cause of damage to Laemchabang shipment

Rayong – The director of Laemchabang Port, Pol Sub-Lt. Montri Rerkjamnien, says that three NGV buses found damaged in their containers sustained the damage before they arrived in Thailand.

The director explained that each of the buses was sent to Thailand in a 40-foot container not containing any protective beams. Three were found with broken windows upon arrival at the port and were noted as being damaged while abroad, by both port authorities and the shipping operator.

Another four buses were also discovered to have been damaged after they were removed from their containers but the director suspects that authorities were unable to see the damage because of dust build up. The port has added the four to the list of buses damaged during the delivery voyage, bringing the total to seven. They have been kept aside due to their state, while other buses that arrived in the same shipment have been distributed.

Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai, CEO of Chor Tawee Co. Ltd, the importer of the consignment, however says that the buses, part of a 4.261 billion baht order, were maliciously damaged on February 24 while parked at Laemchabang Port. Suradech remarked that the buses were damaged at crucial points, many requiring the ordering of new parts from abroad, indicating targeted sabotage.

Another 40 buses are to arrive next week from China and Chor Tawee is requesting it be able to provide its own security for the shipment. A total 438 new buses are to be delivered via Laemchabang Port.