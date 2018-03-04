Authorities find more indications of hunting by Italian Thai CEO

Kanchanaburi – A new inspection of the site where Italian Thai Co Ltd CEO Premchai Karnasutra is suspected of shooting dead a black panther has uncovered bullet marks in trees.

Deputy Commander of the Region 7 Police, Pol Maj Gen Krisana Supdech led Kanchanaburi forensic police, investigators, local police and members of the Phaya Sua Task Force back to the site where Premchai and three others are suspected of hunting and killing a black panther in the Tungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary. Authorities have found broken branches and other markings consistent with gunshot damage. They also found an area where the panther was probably butchered.

However, authorities indicated that forensic analysis of the bullet marks is yet to be concluded and some issues concerning the range of the shots remain, as the distance from the suspected hunters is extreme, judging from where the animal is estimated to have been standing.

At the same time, while police have confirmed that the markings are from bullets, they have yet to discern what type of ammunition was used and from what type of gun it may have been fired, as casings are needed for a positive identification.

Police have given the Phaya Sua Task Force a metal detector to aid them in finding any bullet fragments.

Pol Maj Krisana nonetheless stated that there is already enough evidence to find fault with Premchai and his party.

All relevant authorities have been taken to the camp where Premchai was found to see where animal bone fragments were uncovered to aid in their questioning of the suspects.