Australia’s Home Affairs minister visits Tham Luang cave

Chiang Rai – Australia’s Home Affairs Minister, Peter Dutton has visited Tham Luang Nang Non cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped inside earlier this year, which led to the historic rescue mission that involved a team of more than 10,000, including rescue divers and experts from around the world.

Australia was one of several countries that assisted the rescue operation in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province.

While in Thailand on an official visit, Minister Dutton and members of the Australian delegation went to the site of the cave where many signs of the successful rescue remain, including equipment such as wires and pipes.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has landscaped the area around the cave to accommodate tourists during the 46th Chiang Rai Games to be held November 18-23.