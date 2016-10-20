Australian TV network apologizes for “disrespectful” content

An Australian TV network has apologized to Thailand and its people for the content of a weekly TV show which allegedly ridiculed the Thai people for their showing of grief for the passing of HM the King.

Paul Anderson, chief executive officer of Network Ten, on Wednesday wrote to Thai ambassador to Canberra Chirachai Punkrasin, offering an apology and the company’s deepest condolence to the Royal Family and people of Thailand on the passing of King Bhumibol.

“In no way was any disrespect intended and we sincerely regret any distress caused,” said a spokesman of the network as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald Online.

“The video has been taken out from Ten’s website and other social channels, and will be edited to remove this segment, prior to the episode being broadcast or made available again,” said the spokesman.

Thai ambassador Chirachai contacted the producers of the weekly TV show, Have You Been Paying Attention?, and asked for removal of portions dealing with Thailand. He said that the portions were very disrespectful, inappropriate and certainly not amusing.

The weekly comedy-quiz programme challenges a panel of comedians and entertainers to remember the events of the week.