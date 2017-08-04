Australian Foreign Minister on official visit to Thailand

BANGKOK– The Thai government has welcomed Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Julie Bishop, who is paying a visit to Thailand to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Following her arrival in Thailand, Mrs Bishop gave a keynote address on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of ASEAN, during which she commended Thailand for its role as one of the regional bloc’s founding members. The minister also attended a bilateral meeting with her Thai counterpart, Mr Don Pramudwinai, to discuss further development of relations and cooperation between Australia and ASEAN.

Later during her visit, Mrs Bishop is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and his deputies, with an aim to enhance cooperation in security, trade and investment and education, both at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Meanwhile, HE Mr Jesus Miguel Sanz Escorihuela, Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Thailand, paid a courtesy visit to Gen Prayut in order to bid farewell upon the completion of his term. Through the outgoing ambassador, the Thai premier expressed thanks to the EU for support in the development of Thai fishery and aviation standards, affirming the country’s determination to solve all existing problems.

Chinese Ambassador to Thailand HE Mr Ning Fukui, whose term in office will expire this month, also bid farewell to Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon. On this occasion, Gen Prawit praised the ambassador for contributing to the enhancement of friendship and cooperation between Thailand and China.