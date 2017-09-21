August foreign tourism generates over 163 billion baht

BANGKOK – Thailand reportedly welcomed over three million tourists in August amid growth in global tourism, with Chinese travelers leading other nationalities in arrivals.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Pongpanu Svetarundra revealed that most foreign tourists in August came from East Asia, followed by Europe, South Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Oceania, and Africa.

The number of tourists rose by 8.66 percent compared to the same period last year. Tourist arrivals were led by China, followed by Malaysia and South Korea. Travelers from the three countries generated over 163 billion baht in revenue, an increase of 11.72 percent from the same period last year.

The top spenders were from China, South Korea, and Japan.

In the year to August, over 23 million tourists visited Thailand, circulating over 1.7 trillion baht. Permanent Secretary Pongpanu noted that despite strong growth in global tourism, competition for tourists has risen as well.