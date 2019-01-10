Auction of 160,700+ tones of sea salt

Bangkok – Sea salt farmers across three provinces have united to organize an auction of more than 160,000 metric tonnes of salt. Bidding begins on January 14.

The agriculturalists are based in the coastal provinces of Phetchaburi, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram, and have unionized into a sea salt cooperative for greater bargaining power.

Anat Wisetrojana, an Inspector at the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, chaired a meeting on organizing and managing sea salt production. This year, a total of 160,744 tonnes of sea salt is being put up for auction, consisting of 8,184 tonnes of white salt, 149,540 tonnes of medium salt, and 3,020 tonnes of black salt.

Bids will be accepted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting January 14 at the Bangkok Cooperative Company Limited branch in Samut Sakhon. The starting bid is 1.80 baht per kilogram of white salt, 1.50 baht per kilogram for medium salt, and 1.30 baht per kilogram for black salt, not including processing fees of 50 satang per kilogram.